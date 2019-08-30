OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department has released a brief excerpt of body camera footage taken from a fatal police shooting at a medical clinic in Roy.
The footage, released Friday morning, shows police encounter and fire several shots at 37-year-old Clearfield man Donald Lee Joseph. He later died at a nearby hospital.
In the early morning hours of July 31, police were sent to the Tanner Clinic in Roy after a member of the nighttime cleaning staff saw a masked man break into the building.
Police reportedly found Joseph and shot him with less-lethal bean bag rounds in the effort to subdue him, and Joseph then ran away from the officers.
As police were getting into a new position, the suspect reportedly “rapidly advanced on the officers with a knife in a threatening position,” Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said in a press conference shortly after the shooting.
The video presumably shows police encounter Joseph after they had used the bean bag rounds to try and subdue him.
The video shows at least one officer firing at Joseph.
Ogden Police Lt. Michael Boone said the department was authorized by the Weber County Attorney's Office to publish the body camera footage, saying the investigation was at a point where the footage could become public.
Both the Ogden Police's internal investigation and the county attorney's investigation into the shooting were still ongoing as of Friday afternoon, according to Boone.
In an email, Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said that his office wanted to release the body camera footage as quickly as possible, but investigators took a thorough look before publishing the footage.
"We are now confident that we understand the full evidentiary value of the video in the context of the entire investigation, so we are comfortable with it being released," Allred said. "Otherwise the investigation is ongoing."
WARNING: This video may not be suitable for all audiences.