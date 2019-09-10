OGDEN — Police have identified the person found dead in a storage shed in Ogden on Friday afternoon.
Police say the woman found dead was 41-year-old Alice Ann Valdez, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
The release indicates that members of the state medical examiner's office and Weber Metro crime scene investigators were able to identify Valdez using her fingerprints.
Police are still investigating Valdez's death, and the investigation has "very few leads," according to the release.
Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said that Valdez's body was decomposed when it was found, but police are not sure how long her body may have been in the storage unit.
Eynon said the woman was found when a contract cleaning crew was sent to the storage facility to clean out a unit after non-payment.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 after emergency dispatchers were notified of the body found.
Eynon said he was unable to release whether there were indications on Valdez's body as to how she may have possibly died.
The case is being treated as an unattended death, and the investigation is still ongoing.
If you or someone you know has any possible information regarding Valdez or her death, please contact Ogden Police Detective Travis Kearl at 801-629-8029.