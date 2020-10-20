OGDEN — A fleeing drug suspect's handgun fired as an Ogden police officer felled him with a Taser shot early Tuesday, according to charging documents.
Jayden D. Peterson, 27, of Clearfield, was one of four people in a car stopped by police in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
A records check showed Peterson was a parole fugitive on eight felony counts of violating a protective order.
As an officer went to handcuff Peterson, he ran away on the sidewalk, with officers pursuing on foot.
An arrest affidavit said an officer saw Peterson reaching into his waistband.
"Fearing that he was reaching for a weapon, I deployed my department issued Taser, striking Jayden in the back," the officer said in the affidavit. "I heard a gunshot go off and Jayden fell forward."
A handgun slid out in front of Peterson and officers restrained him.
"The gunshot heard was from Jayden firing a round while manipulating one of the two firearms in his possession," the affidavit said.
No one was injured and Peterson was arrested on suspicion of 14 criminal charges.
Felony charges include two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, firearm theft and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
Peterson also faces misdemeanor counts including discharge of a firearm and several other drug and weapons offenses.
The arrest affidavit said Peterson had two guns, one of them reported stolen.
Officers said they found large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and a scale in a fanny pack Peterson was wearing.
They also found he had three large knives attached to his belt or in his pockets.
Inside a brown bag that Peterson allegedly threw down as he began running from police, officers reported they found a rubber container with residue from marijuana dabs, two glass pipes with burned residue and a grinder with marijuana inside.
Peterson remained held in the Weber County Jail later Tuesday in lieu of more than $52,000 bond.