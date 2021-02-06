OGDEN — Ogden police shot and killed an unidentified man on the 2900 block of Grant Avenue late Friday night, according to press release from the department.
According to a statement posted to the Ogden Police Department's Facebook page, police received a report of an aggravated robbery, sexual assault and vehicle theft at approximately 7:11 p.m. Friday evening. A victim reported that the suspect brandished a handgun during the assault, then the suspect allegedly took their vehicle and fled the scene.
An Ogden police officer spotted the stolen vehicle near 30th Street and Washington Boulevard at 11:37 p.m., the press release said. As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot.
The statement said multiple officers chased the suspect and police eventually began searching the backyard of a home on the 2900 block of Grant Avenue. As they screened the property, the suspect allegedly stood up in the bed of a pickup truck and unveiled a firearm.
Two Ogden police officers fired at and struck the suspect, who died on the scene.
Both officers, according to the press release, were equipped with body cameras, and "the footage is being gathered." The Officer Involved Critical Incident Team at the Weber County Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting, and the Ogden Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation. The statement said the two officers have been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice in such situations.
Ogden Police Department is currently working to identify the suspect and notify his family, according to the press release. Chief Eric Young will hold a briefing Sunday morning to provide further information on the incident.