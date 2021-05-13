OGDEN — A woman with a machete broke windows at six businesses in downtown Ogden late Tuesday and threatened a police officer who arrived to stop her, according to charging documents.
Krystal Duval, 27, allegedly was smashing windows with the sword-like weapon in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard at about 10 p.m. when an officer repeatedly ordered her to drop it, the Ogden police probable cause statement said.
Duval began walking away into the street and, when told to stop, allegedly turned toward the officer and swiped the machete on the pavement, causing sparks to fly.
As cars slowed to avoid hitting her, Duval allegedly squared off to challenge the officer, saying "Come on" and lifting the blade over her head, the affidavit said. She then allegedly told the officer, "Kill me."
Police Lt. John Cox said Thursday that officers shot Duval with a Taser to be able to take her into custody.
Officers found a container of alcohol on Duval and they said she smelled of alcohol. Cox said they also found she had an item of drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe with burn residue.
"We don't know why she was upset, but I imagine the drugs and alcohol had something to do with it," Cox said.
Duval, described by police as homeless, was booked into the Weber County Jail and held without bail.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday morning charged Duval with second-degree felony assault against a police officer with a weapon or force; six counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief; and a class B misdemeanor count of interference with an arresting officer.
Duval did not yet have an attorney of record.