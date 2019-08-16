OGDEN — Ogden Police will take over law enforcement of a neighborhood north of Weber County Fairgrounds in September.
The police department announced Thursday that it will become the primary law enforcement agency in the Harrisville Heights area beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office previously served the area through an inter-local agreement.
Harrisville Heights is a neighborhood located south of Harrisville Road from 750 West to 1140 West, according to police.
Reports made after Sept. 1 will be managed and held by the Ogden Police Department. Residents are encouraged to report non-emergency issues to OPD at 801-629-8221.
“We anticipate the transition will be seamless and look forward to the opportunity to deliver outstanding service,” OPD said in a statement.