OGDEN — A fire in an auto salvage yard Thursday afternoon roared through a pile of wrecked cars but was stopped before it reached nearby structures, the Ogden Fire Department said.
"We're lucky we got on it before it got too big," Battalion Chief Corey Barton said.
The fire broke out at about 2:25 p.m. at 555 W. 12th St. as workers were using heavy equipment to move cars, Barton said.
"They dropped one down on a pile and it had to have created a spark and started the fire," Barton said. "They drain the gas tanks but there's always residual fuel."
He said salvage workers were using heavy equipment to dump dirt on the fire before firefighters arrived.
"The dirt wasn't going to put it out," he said.
The salvage team then helped firefighters by using equipment to move some salvage out of the way as crews were extinguishing the fire.
After the fire was out, "just a great big pile of scrap metal" remained, Barton said.
He said Ogden and Riverdale fire departments responded to the blaze.