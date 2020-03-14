OGDEN — A 16-year-old teen is dead and a 17-year-old acquaintance has been arrested on a felony charge of murder in connection with the matter, Ogden police said Saturday.
Officers from the Ogden Police Department responded to a call at around 5:20 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Ninth Street. On arrival, they determined that the 17-year-old had shot the 16-year-old — both of them males — with a firearm, according to a police statement.
"Medical personnel responded and life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries while on scene," the statement reads. The motive is still under investigation, the statement continued, and there are no additional suspects in the matter. The two teens were acquainted.
After an investigation, the 17-year-old was booked into the Weber Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.