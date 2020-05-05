OGDEN — An Ogden man’s urge to urinate netted him a trip to jail and a felony aggravated assault charge.
The man, identified as Donald Hammans, 39, allegedly stopped at a dry cleaning business Monday afternoon to use the restroom, but it was locked.
He allegedly kicked in the door, used the restroom and got back into his truck to leave, according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
A store attendant stood behind the truck’s rear bumper, blocking Hammans from leaving, the charging document said.
Hammans left, hitting the attendant with the truck in the process, and a police officer arriving at that time followed Hammans to his home several blocks away, the affidavit said.
Police said Hammans admitted kicking in the restroom door and hitting the attendant, who apparently was not seriously injured.
Investigators said tire marks showed the truck had gone onto the lawn off the curb toward the victim, the charging document said.
Hammans was booked on charges of third-degree felony aggravated assault with force or violence to injure and a class B misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
He remained in the Weber County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $5,680 bond.