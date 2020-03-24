OGDEN — An Ogden teen has been charged as an adult in the March 14 shooting death of a friend.
"I don't have the gun; I killed my best friend," Brandon Parker told Ogden police when they arrived at his home that morning, according to charging documents.
Police and paramedics found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his forehead. He was declared dead at 5:30 a.m., about 10 minutes after the shooting in the 300 block of 9th Street.
Parker told an officer he "shot him point blank," the police probable cause statement said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed a first-degree murder charge against Parker in 2nd District Court. Also in the Friday indictment, prosecutors charged him with one count of third-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Parker's parents were asleep when the shooting happened and he went in to awaken them, documents said.
His mother told police he yelled he had shot his friend, and he then threw the gun down on the parents' bedroom floor.
He quickly picked up the gun again and appeared to be preparing to shoot himself, but his mother wrestled it away and held it until police arrived, documents said.
The police statement said Parker told them he had used cocaine earlier in the day and was using dab, a cannabis extract, when the shooting occurred.
Parker appeared for video arraignment Tuesday. His next court appearance is set for Monday, March 30.
The 17-year-old was held without bail at the Weber Valley Youth Center.
Randall Marshall, Parker's attorney, filed a discovery request with the court Tuesday seeking information that police and prosecutors have about the case, any prior juvenile court record and a list of witnesses the prosecution may call.
Efforts to contact Marshall and Weber County Attorney Chris Allred were not immediately successful.