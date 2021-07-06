OGDEN — A man on federal probation allegedly tried to draw a handgun on two narcotics agents Friday and one of the officers was injured in the ensuing scuffle, charging documents say.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed five criminal charges against Andreas Torres, 24, who was out on probation after a 2019 federal firearms conviction.
A Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force arrest affidavit said two agents pulled over a car at 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. Agents said they began a probation and parole check on the driver, Irene Rivera, 25, and Torres, who was in the passenger seat.
The agent dealing with Rivera said he heard his partner “shout that there was a gun” and he ran around the car to help. Torres allegedly was reaching into his waistband and struggled with the officers as they tried to handcuff him, the affidavit said. Torres broke free and ran across the street, where the first officer tackled him. Torres allegedly kept fighting until the officers were able to handcuff him.
Agents said they found baggies of methamphetamine and ammunition on Torres and they later found more methamphetamine and drug scales where Rivera had been staying.
During the struggle between Torres and police, Rivera allegedly got back into her car and sped off north on Lincoln, the affidavit said.
Prosecutors charged Torres with second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony assault on a police officer, second-degree felony drug distribution and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession and failing to stop for police.
The arrest affidavit said one of the narcotics agents suffered “a substantial injury” in the scuffle. Efforts to learn about the officer’s condition were not immediately successful.
Rivera was arrested later, and on Tuesday prosecutors charged her with third-degree felony failing to stop for police.
Court records show Torres was convicted in U.S. District Court in 2019 for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Ogden in the previous year. He had two earlier firearms-related convictions in state courts.