OGDEN — After an argument by phone, an Ogden woman drove to another's house and allegedly tried to kill her with an ax, according to charging documents.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday filed charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, and one count of third-degree felony assault against Sierra Flores, 25, stemming from the Friday night incident.
Ogden police arrested Flores after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Robins Avenue. A probable cause statement said the alleged victim saw Flores approaching her with an ax inside the home and grabbed a baseball bat to defend herself.
Police said the victim and another person there told officers Flores raised the ax over her head and swung it down in a chopping motion, but the other woman blocked it by holding the bat horizontally.
Flores lost hold of the ax but picked it up and, with the handle, allegedly hit the woman several times on the head and face, the arrest affidavit said. The other person intervened and took the ax from Flores.
Police said the bat had a chip and was smudged with red paint. The ax was painted red, they said.
The arrest affidavit said officers smelled alcohol on Flores, who was ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department spokesperson, said he did not know what caused the women's dispute. He said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.