OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged an Ogden woman with second-degree felony aggravated assault for allegedly strangling her fiancé with a lanyard.
The man told Ogden police he was arguing with Breanna Goss about her ex-boyfriend at about 3 a.m. Saturday when she allegedly began choking him with her hands, digging in her fingernails.
A police probable cause statement said the man pulled her lanyard from around her neck and Goss, 23, grabbed it back.
Goss admitted to choking the man with the lanyard until he passed out, the arrest affidavit said.
Police said the man had scratches and a ligature mark around his neck.
Goss remained held without bail Tuesday in the Weber County Jail.