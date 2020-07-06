OGDEN — An Ogden woman was held without bail Monday after police said she allegedly hit her mother over the head with a vase and pulled out large clumps of her hair.
Neighbors called police at about 4 a.m. Sunday to report a commotion in the back parking lot of a 25th Street apartment complex.
In an arrest affidavit, officers said that as they arrived they saw Alexis Puentes, 21, punching her mother and pulling her hair.
Officers said they separated the women but Puentes continued to yell and try to hit the women, so they handcuffed her.
The victim said she was trying to sleep on a couch when her daughter began shouting at her and hit her on the head with a vase, breaking it.
In the arrest affidavit, police described the object as a heavy, 12-inch-tall black ceramic flower vase.
Blood and black hair were stuck to the sharp broken edges of the vase and police found blood on the couch and by the front door of the apartment, and several clumps of black hair were found on the floor, the affidavit said.
The victim had bruises on her head and face. She told police Puentes allegedly dragged her down the stairs as well.
Puentes told police she was angry that two men returned to the apartment with her mother. She acknowledged to police they had both been at a bar the previous evening.
Puentes smashed her head against the inside of the police car on the way to the Weber County Jail, the affidavit said.
She was booked on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and intoxication.