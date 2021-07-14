OGDEN — An Ogden woman has been charged a second time this year for allegedly trying to stab someone.
Police arrested Misty Lynn Calvert, 39, on Tuesday morning after she allegedly threatened a man with a knife, pointed it at him and demanded money. An arrest affidavit said the man told officers she left the home still holding the knife, so he went out and disarmed her, fearing she would harm someone.
In a previous case, Calvert was issued a summons to appear in court July 6 to face allegations that she tried to stab a woman on a Utah Transit Authority bus on March 17. She was not charged in that case until May — UTA police in March took her to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
According to court records, Calvert missed her scheduled court appearance July 6, and on the next scheduled appearance, Tuesday morning, 2nd District Judge Reuben Renstrom issued a warrant for her arrest for again failing to appear. Renstrom recalled the warrant later Tuesday after the court was notified she had been arrested in the latest incident.
In each case, Calvert is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. She was ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail.