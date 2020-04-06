OGDEN — An Ogden woman has been jailed in two aggravated assault cases, one involving the alleged severe beating of her mother.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Lantern House homeless shelter, police responded to a report of a man suffering a head injury. The victim had a large, bleeding bump on the side of his head.
The man told police he had been helping Angela Fraga, 35, move some of her belongings when she picked up a metal bar and beat him on the head.
According to a police probable cause statement, Fraga said she found one of her shirts in the man's bag and she thought he was stealing it.
During the investigation, police asked Fraga about the alleged Feb. 17 assault against her mother. Fraga was a suspect and had resumed homelessness after the February incident.
The police affidavit said Fraga's mother reported she had let her daughter stay at her house to keep her from living on the streets.
Fraga had been using methamphetamine and was mentally unstable, her mother told police.
Fraga attacked her for no apparent reason, severely beating her with an object, according to the affidavit.
The mother lost consciousness. Police said when they interviewed her at the hospital, where she stayed several days, she had stitches on her face, staples on her head, both eyes were black and purple, she had a cut on a wrist and severe bruising on her chest and shoulders.
Fraga was booked into the Weber County Jail on third-degree felony aggravated assault in the Saturday incident and second-degree felony aggravated assault in the alleged attack on her mother.