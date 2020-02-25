OGDEN — Prosecutors filed a felony charge against an Ogden woman on Monday after she allegedly failed to stop ongoing beatings of her 1-year-old son.
Selena Jadeen Vasquez, 20, faces a third-degree felony charge of child abuse, reckless infliction of serious physical injury. She was charged in 2nd District Court by the Weber County Attorney's Office.
Six days earlier, the boy's father, Eliseo Estrada Jr., 22, was charged with second-degree felony child abuse, intentional infliction of serious physical injury.
The Ogden Police Department arrested Estrada on Feb. 15 after the mother called 911 when the boy fell unconscious.
In a follow-up probable cause statement Friday, Ogden investigators said they obtained the boy's medical records via state child protection workers. They interviewed Vasquez again Friday.
"She acknowledged the injuries were occurring and did nothing to prevent or treat them nor seek medical attention," the police statement said.
An amended indictment filed against Estrada on Monday said the alleged abuse occurred beginning Dec. 15 and continued until the arrest.
Police said the boy had bruises over much of his body. Doctors at Primary Children's Medical Center said the boy suffered bleeding on the brain, the police document said.
Vasquez's first court appearance is scheduled March 5.