OGDEN — A 39-year-old Ogden woman has been charged with allegedly trying to stab another woman on a Utah Transit Authority bus.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed a third-degree felony aggravated assault charge against Misty Lynn Calvert after a UTA police investigation into a March 17 incident.
A police probable cause statement said Calvert boarded a bus at the UTA station in the 2300 block of Wall Avenue around 5:20 p.m. and sat alone. Soon, two other passengers boarded separately, all three sitting apart toward the rear of the bus.
Over the next 15 minutes, Calvert began fidgeting and changed seats, then approached a female passenger, allegedly yelling at her, pulling out a folding knife, swinging it at her and then kicking her, the affidavit said.
The woman fled the bus out the rear door and Calvert moved to the front of the bus. According to the police statement, she fidgeted and appeared to be crying and said to herself, "I've got to get out of Ogden."
She left the bus at about 5:50 p.m. and a UTA officer answering a call about an attempted stabbing found her walking nearby. The officer asked her if she had a knife, and she had a folding knife in a front pocket, the affidavit said.
Police said the woman on the bus told them Calvert swung at her with the knife, which had a 5-inch blade, and she feared Calvert intended to stab her. Her account was corroborated by a male passenger, the affidavit said.
Police took Calvert to a local hospital to be involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation.
When the criminal charge was filed Tuesday, a judge signed a summons directing Calvert to be booked into the Weber County Jail and appear in court July 6.