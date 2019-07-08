SUNSET — A woman who was critically injured in a crash late last week on Interstate 15 has died.
Erica Garcia, 35, of Ogden was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash with a truck on Friday, July 5, near 5600 South on I-15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
She was knocked unconscious in the crash and was flown via medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the crash occurred at 9:52 a.m. when a northbound car left its lane and drove onto the shoulder on I-15 near Sunset, striking a concrete barrier.
The car bounced off the wall and re-entered the northbound lane, where it was broadsided by a truck pulling a 5th-wheel camper, UHP said. The truck and camper left the road on the left and struck the concrete barrier before coming to a stop.
Both Garcia and the car's driver were unconscious and “life-saving measures took place” when emergency personnel arrived, UHP said. The driver of the car regained consciousness and was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital.
UHP said impairment of the car’s driver is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.
This was the only fatality that happened during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, UHP said in a tweet.