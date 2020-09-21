UINTAH COUNTY — A 25-year-old woman from Ogden died early Sunday after the recreational vehicle in which she was riding rolled down a steep embankment.
According to a news release shared by the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook, emergency responders were dispatched to Red Cloud Loop Road around 1:30 a.m. and found the side-by-side all-terrain vehicle approximately 40 feet down the side of the roadway.
Medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts on the woman, who has not been identified, but she died on the scene, the release states. The driver and another passenger had minor cuts and bruises from the crash.
According to the release, investigators believe the group was headed east at the time the ATV went off the shoulder of the road, overturned and rolled multiple times. Driver impairment is suspected to have contributed to the events.