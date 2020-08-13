OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department and Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force are looking to offload a stockpile of firearms that have been accumulating in evidence.
The two law enforcement agencies are asking the Ogden City Council to approve their requests to dispose of the guns, which number in the hundreds, and either went unclaimed or were legally confiscated following criminal investigations.
OPD Capt. Jake Sube said the police department has 303 guns that are no longer needed as evidence in criminal prosecutions or have not been claimed by known owners. He said OPD once disposed of such firearms through an incinerator facility in Davis County, which no longer exists. He also said the police department is required to pay a hefty cost for landfill or incinerator fees.
Sube said OPD is proposing to send the guns to the Utah State Bureau of Forensics, which will destroy them. He said the proposal will save OPD money and clear up space in the evidence room.
“It will keep our evidence room from being overpacked; there’s a lot of evidence coming in all the time,” Sube said. “When we don’t have an avenue to fully destroy things, things have to sit and take up room.”
Sube said OPD’s Evidence Unit has strict standards for logging firearms in its custody and documenting the circumstances leading to its acquiring them, including the steps taken to return a firearm to its lawful owner.
OPD’s request would also allow the department to keep some of the firearms for training. Sube said in the rare case OPD acquires a valuable, collector’s item type of firearm, the department could theoretically sell it. Ogden Deputy Attorney Mara Brown said such action would require additional council approval.
As for the strike force, the agency plans to sell most of the guns in its possession. Deputy Weber County Attorney Matt Wilson said Ogden provides financial oversight for the strike force, which is made up of individual police officers from departments across Northern Utah.
“Even though they are a separate entity, Ogden City’s legislative body is still involved in confirming these decisions and ensuring they are complying with the law and that everything looks good if those funds are ever audited,” Wilson said.
The strike force would sell its guns to a federally licensed firearms dealer. According to Utah law, law enforcement agencies are allowed to do such a thing but must put all proceeds from any sales to a public use.
Lt. Chris Kavolsky, an Ogden police officer and commander of the strike force, said funds from gun sales would be put toward maintenance issues at the agency’s headquarters — specifically, new carpet, a new bay door and a kitchen. The strike force has 23 total employs and its headquarters building is located in an undisclosed building in Weber County.
OPD Deputy Chief Eric Young chairs the strike force’s executive board and said the group will likely adopt a resolution on the proposal in early September. Once that resolution is adopted, it will be forwarded to the council, which will then finalize the plan.