OGDEN — A contract public defender recently dropped by Weber County says he thinks it happened because he rocked the boat by filing a conflict of interest motion against prosecutors.
Jonathan Paz also says he saw enough during his tenure to conclude that the county’s system of hiring and managing public defenders “is in complete violation of the Sixth Amendment,” which guarantees adequate legal representation for criminal defendants.
But two officials in the Weber County Attorney’s Office and the county’s public defenders coordinator say Paz lost his contract for missing court hearings, and they challenged his claim that local defendants are treated unconstitutionally.
Paz’s contentions underline similar complaints over the years about how the county provides for indigents’ defense.
Especially of note is the case of former capital defense attorney Samuel Newton, who is suing the county in federal court for canceling his death row appeal contract after he complained about miserly funding.
Paz, who has been practicing criminal defense and immigration law in Salt Lake City for the past year, previously was a public defender for five years in Orange County, California. He also teaches an online constitutional law class for the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law.
He said he applied for public defender contracts on the Wasatch Front because he’s experienced in the field and he’s passionate about representing indigent defendants.
His three-year contract with Weber County began in July. One of his cases is that of Bruce Conway Edwards, charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault in South Ogden in December 2018. Edwards claims it was self defense.
In court documents, Paz said Edwards had a protective order against the alleged victim, who had been convicted of assaulting Edwards two years earlier.
On Oct. 29, Paz filed a motion asking Judge Camille Neider to disqualify the Weber County Attorney’s Office from the Edwards case due to a conflict of interest.
Paz said the deputy prosecutor handling the case against Edwards also prosecuted the other man, Sunit Govind, in a related case, but dropped a key charge against Govind.
“There are no amount of Chinese walls that can be built around the prosecutors who appeared on these cases that would give Mr. Edwards a fair trial in this case,” Paz’s motion said.
Prosecutors simultaneously pursued a case against Govind “in a case that would severely hurt their ability to prosecute Mr. Edwards,” the motion said. “They then agreed to dismiss a charge against Mr. Govind that helped their case against Mr. Edwards.”
He added, “They made no effort to ensure that the same prosecutors did not represent the state on both cases while both cases were being prosecuted.”
At least the individual prosecutor, but also the entire prosecuting staff, should be removed from the case because of the conflict, Paz argued.
In a letter dated two days later, Deputy County Attorney Bryan Baron notified Paz the county was terminating his contract effective immediately.
Baron’s letter referenced a Sept. 20 letter in which he had admonished Paz for missing a court hearing “and other concerns regarding your performance.” The second letter cited another missed hearing. Oct. 16, as demonstration that Paz was still in breach of contract.
“I file a motion to (disqualify) the Weber County Attorney’s Office and a week later my contract is terminated,” Paz said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I was pointing out serious ethical violations.”
He said he also had been aggressively pushing for preliminary hearings for his clients rather than going along with the common practice of waiving them.
“They don’t want people asserting the rights of clients,” he said.
He pushes for preliminary hearings, he said, “Not because you’ll win, but because you are asserting the rights of your clients. You never know what you might hear and learn. If you assert the rights of your client you are frowned upon.”
He also said the county attorney’s office is too involved in the selection of public defenders.
“It’s a huge violation if the defendants are having their attorneys selected by the prosecutors,” Paz said.
County Attorney Chris Allred said complaints about Sixth Amendment concerns are nothing new.
“We’ve had that raised for years and it’s never been determined in any sort of judicial decision,” Allred said. “We have gone a long way to try to remedy those concerns.”
Allred said his office has been “very careful” about decisions regarding defenders.
“Most of those decisions are made through the public defender director,” Michael Bouwhuis, Allred said.
“He actually goes up to the county commission and argues for their salaries and contracts, “ Allred said. “We typically just review the contracts. I don’t think Paz has been around long enough to know what we have been doing.”
Allred and Baron, who is in the civil division of Allred’s office and helps coordinate defender contracts, said they had not heard of Paz’s disqualification motion in the Edwards case.
“I didn’t even know he had filed to (disqualify) the office,” Baron said. “I can tell you (the contract cancellation) wasn’t based on that. We don’t make these determinations lightly and we always seek the input of Mike Bouwhuis before making decisions like this.”
Baron said the county follows its procurement code to hire public defenders. He said the positions are publicly advertised and he, Bouwhuis and someone from human resources review the candidates and rate them based on qualifications.
Bouwhuis said the Attorney’s Office “doesn’t have direct oversight” over defenders.
“My job is to supervise them,” he said. “I’m the one who recommended (Paz’s) contract be terminated.”
He said he works with defenders on any problems.
“If it becomes apparent they can’t make corrections,” he said, they can be terminated.
“The idea obviously is not that I want to get rid of an attorney if he becomes a pain,” Bouwhuis said. “I want to make sure they are doing their job according to the Sixth Amendment.”
Missed hearings and related communication problems are important matters “because the clients lose out, frankly,” Bouwhuis said. “Ironically that fits right in with the Sixth Amendment issues.”
Bouwhuis said he values being able to probe and negotiate for his clients.
“That doesn’t mean you give in or kowtow, but I think you have to take into account what you do can impact your other clients.”
He added, a defender “can’t always be asking for no jail for every single client.”