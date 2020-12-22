OGDEN — The owner of four Ogden-area limited liability companies has been charged with 27 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to pay almost $147,000 in federal taxes withheld from employees' checks.
A grand jury indictment in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City accuses Daniel Fry of not paying to the Internal Revenue Service employees' income, Medicare and Social Security taxes.
The indictment, filed Dec. 16, said Fry was the owner and operator of Burch Creek Homecare and Hospice, Medical Billing Advantage, ScrubWorld and Country Niche Adult Day Care.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2014 through 2016, the indictment said.
Fry has been issued a summons to appear in court Jan. 19. He did not have an attorney of record as of Tuesday.
According to Utah Department of Commerce records, business licenses for those four businesses have expired.
The indictment alleged Fry filed false employer's quarterly federal tax returns 27 times in the three-year period for the four businesses.
Most of the alleged short payments came on the books of the Burch Creek business, according to the indictment.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that the IRS Criminal Investigations unit investigated the case.
If convicted of the charges — failure to pay over trust fund taxes — Fry could be sentenced to up to fives years in federal prison.