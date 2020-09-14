OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office filed several charges Monday against two men arrested by police after a drive-by shooting Friday.
Witnesses told police two men in a red Ford pickup truck fired shots while passing at about 1:15 a.m. Friday.
Ogden police said in a probable cause statement they stopped a truck minutes later a short distance away that matched the description.
Julio Cesar Granados, 25, and Daniel Antonio Madera, 23, each were charged in 2nd District Court with second-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person and three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.
The arrest affidavit said officers found four unspent .40 caliber cartridges on the truck's floor.
At the shooting scene, police said they found four spent .40 caliber casings and three bullet holes, two in one vehicle and a third in another.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
A different police probable cause statement said other drive-by shootings were investigated in the area that night, but no charges were filed in those cases.
Police said no firearms were found in the truck, so they searched the route between where Granados and Madera were stopped and where the shots were fired.
They found a .40 caliber handgun near a tree close to where police stopped the truck, and a national database check showed it was listed as stolen, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers said they found heroin and marijuana in and around the truck, and jail booking sheets listed third-degree felony narcotics possession accusations against the men.
However, no drug charges were listed in Monday's indictments.
Court records show both men have felony convictions within the past few years.
In the Davis County Jail on April 8, 2019, Granados was getting high-fives from other inmates as corrections officers were arriving to investigate a reported fight, a probable cause statement said.
Video surveillance showed Granados kicking another inmate on the head in an attack that lasted about two minutes, the affidavit said.
Another inmate said the assault was planned and he was told to stay out of it.
Granados was convicted of third-degree felony assault by a prisoner.
He already had convictions for burglary, theft, running from police and escape in 2017-2018.
Madera had drug and gun convictions in Davis County in 2018, according to court records.