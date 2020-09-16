OGDEN — Another first-degree felony criminal defendant has declined the opportunity to be tried by a "pandemic jury" and as a result will remain behind bars well into 2021.
Danial Allen Young, 39, has been in the Weber County Jail since June 17, 2019, awaiting trial for allegedly trying to rape and kill his ex-wife.
In a pretrial hearing conducted Tuesday on the video conferencing platform Webex, Young's attorney, Emily Swenson, and Judge Reuben Renstrom talked about scheduling a trial date.
The judge suggested the possibility of a trial over Webex.
The Utah Administrative Office of the Courts' pandemic response plan lays out detailed procedures for criminal trials to be conducted at least partly via Webex if all parties agree.
"My client does not want that," Swenson said.
"I can certainly understand that," Renstrom said.
The judge said the next opening for an in-person trial for Young is March.
Swenson, Renstrom and Deputy Weber County Attorney Letitia Toombs talked about slating it for January or February by switching other cases' schedules.
But they quickly decided no changes are possible because of competing schedules for all three.
So Renstrom put Young's trial for March 8-12.
"I think we're going over a year now" since Young was jailed, Swenson said. "We have this desire not to have trials during the pandemic and our clients are sitting in jail with no constitutional rights."
"Everything is backlogged at this point," Renstrom said. "I'm not trying cases. If you saw my calendar, it's just a mess."
During COVID-19 restrictions, trials conducted in person "are considered to be the gold standard," according to the court system's pandemic response plan.
"When court facilities or other factors are not conducive to holding a trial in person, the court may consider conducting all or part of the trial virtually."
But in the 2nd District Court locations in Ogden and Farmington, almost all first-degree felony trials have been put off. Most of the defendants are held without bail or on high bail because of the severity of the alleged crimes.
Young is charged with first-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated burglary and two third-degree felony charges of domestic violence in the presence of children.
The indictment alleged the woman awoke to find Young standing over her bed clothed only in underwear. It said he demanded sex, stripped her and held her down by her neck.
She got away but fell down some stairs, pursued by Young, suffering a fractured toe, the affidavit said.
He then pinned her against the stove, wielding a knife and threatening to kill her, the indictment alleged. He allegedly swung the knife at her throat but she blocked it, suffering a severe cut on her hand.
Young also allegedly kicked her in the stomach, an injury that required surgery, according to the indictment.
She finally escaped, running outside naked and screaming for help, the indictment said.