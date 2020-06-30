SALT LAKE CITY — Jason Sorensen, a paramedic and medical helicopter pilot critically injured in a Davis County plane crash last week, died late Monday at University of Utah Hospital.
The Davis County Sheriff's Office announced Sorensen's death in a news release Monday night, saying the paramedic/deputy died at 9 p.m. of the crash injuries.
Sorensen, who recently retired as a sheriff's lieutenant, was the passenger in a Sonex Light Sport homemade kit plane that went down Thursday in a field west of Legacy Highway in Centerville.
The pilot, Andre Kostrzewa, 72, of Salt Lake City, was dead at the scene.
Sorensen, 47, of Layton, was a pilot and paramedic for Intermountain Healthcare's LifeFlight medical helicopters.
The sheriff's office said Sorensen's burns and injuries were insurmountable. He had undergone two surgeries since the crash, including the amputation of both legs below the knee.
“Davis County Sheriff’s Office is hurting today," Sheriff Kelly Sparks said in a prepared statement. "Jason was universally loved. He had a huge impact on the lives of many people in Davis County and around the state. We also express our gratitude for the compassionate care he has received from loved ones, medical professionals, and even strangers during his greatest time of need."
Pamela Moore, LifeFlight executive director, said in a statement that Sorensen "was a terrific and dedicated paramedic, pilot, and public servant, and an even better husband, father, friend, colleague, and person."
Moore said Sorensen flew with LifeFlight for 15 years.
"We will carry his memory and the impact of his wonderful life forward as we continue to do the important work that Jason dedicated his life to, and the people who he worked so hard to help,” she said.
Sorensen is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral details will be announced later, the sheriff's office said.
The following charitable accounts for Sorensen's family have been established:
- America First Credit Union, Jason Sorensen Charitable Account, No. 9116393.
- Davis County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6, https://daviscountyfop.firstresponderprocessing.com/.