SUNSET — A man who allegedly violated his probation in a violent kidnapping incident was arrested as a fugitive Wednesday by Sunset police.
Ryan Noam Womack, 34, allegedly gave a false name to a Sunset officer who stopped to check the registration of a car in a parking lot.
The West Jordan man was released from jail in 2018 and began serving three years of probation for his conviction on a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault.
He originally was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, but that count was dropped in a plea bargain.
On. Nov. 14, 2017, Womack abducted and beat his live-in girlfriend because he had "jealousy issues," West Jordan police said in a probable cause statement.
Two men told officers they heard a woman screaming and saw Womack holding her on the ground with a belt tied around her hand.
The woman later told officers Womack pulled her hair, leaving a large bald spot, then strangled her until she lost consciousness.
When she revived, he resumed strangling her, she told police.
He put her into his car and drove around an apartment complex lot, hitting her with his fists, according to the arrest affidavit.
Womack bound her hands with his belt and tried to tie her feet together with her shoelaces, she said.
He then tried to put her in the trunk, but she would not fit, so he put her on the backseat and drove away, she said.
The woman said she freed one hand from the belt, kicked off her shoes and tried to get out of the car.
He stopped her and bit her twice on the thigh and once each on her hand and face, the affidavit said.
"He was biting so hard that it broke one of his teeth," the affidavit said.
The woman said he threatened to kill her, told her he had a gun and drove to a grocery store parking lot.
She got out of the car again and was being held down when the rescuers intervened, the affidavit said.
A Utah Probation and Parole Division arrest warrant said Womack was given three chances to complete free substance abuse treatment as part of his probation.
AP&P finally asked for the warrant in July after Womack stopped communicating with his parole officer and he could not be found in West Jordan, the warrant said.
The warrant recommended that Womack be sentenced to 160 days in jail, his parole be revoked and he be referred again for substance abuse treatment.
Sunset police took him to the Davis County Jail in Farmington to be held to answer the probation violation and a class A misdemeanor charge of giving false information to police.