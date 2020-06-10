BOUNTIFUL — A Bountiful man who served 10 years in prison for dealing in child pornography has been arrested on new charges, accused of possessing hundreds of explicit images of male children.
The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force served a warrant Tuesday and arrested James Dale Murray, 51, on suspicion of eight counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
A Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an agent on the task force, said in a probable cause statement that investigators traced 227 explicit images and videos on a Yahoo account created by Murray.
The investigation was triggered by a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the arrest affidavit said.
Murray agreed to speak with investigators and admitted he owned the Yahoo account and used it and other applications to obtain child sexual abuse material, the charging document said.
Third District Court records in Salt Lake City show Murray was sentenced to a pair of concurrent prison terms of one to 15 years in 2007 on counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of children.
In Tuesday’s arrest documents, agents said Murray told them that his time in prison for the 2007 offenses was extended because he failed to comply with sex offender therapy. He finally was paroled in 2016.
Murray was ordered held without bail in the Davis County Jail in Farmington.