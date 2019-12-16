Editor's Note

This story has been corrected to show the crash occurred near the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, not the westbound lanes as indicated in a prior tweet by the Utah Highway Patrol.

MORGAN COUNTY — One man is dead and a woman was injured after a rollover crash Monday morning in Morgan County. 

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover that occurred around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 106, according to a tweet from the agency.

The vehicle reportedly went off the road to the left before overcorrecting and rolling off the right side of the roadway. 

During the crash, a man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The man later died at a local hospital, according to a news release from UHP. 

A woman was also in the car during the crash, and she only sustained minor injuries. 

Drivers in that area of I-84 should expect minor delays. 

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

