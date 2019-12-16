MORGAN COUNTY — One man is dead and a woman was injured after a rollover crash Monday morning in Morgan County.
Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover that occurred around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 106, according to a tweet from the agency.
The vehicle reportedly went off the road to the left before overcorrecting and rolling off the right side of the roadway.
During the crash, a man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The man later died at a local hospital, according to a news release from UHP.
A woman was also in the car during the crash, and she only sustained minor injuries.
Drivers in that area of I-84 should expect minor delays.