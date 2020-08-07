OGDEN — A judge Friday dismissed a petition that sought the release of federal prisoners from the Weber County Jail, site of a major COVID-19 outbreak this summer.
In an afternoon hearing by conference call, U.S. District Judge David Barlow in Salt Lake City took arguments from the Federal Public Defender's Office, representing six U.S. Marshals Service prisoners held in the Weber jail.
"Conditions at the Weber County Jail are so intolerable that these petitioners must be released," federal defense attorney Benji McMurray said. "That doesn't mean releasing them to the street, necessarily."
They could be moved to other detention centers without COVID-19 problems or even home confinement, according to court documents.
"Even someone detained has the right to be held free from constitutional violation," McMurray said.
The defenders asked for an order to release inmates who are classified as at high risk for infection or complication from COVID, have tested positive for it, or remain in jail above the population threshold that the jail can care for under medically adequate, Centers for Disease Control-compliant social distancing and healthcare requirements.
Attorneys representing Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon and Matthew Harris, chief U.S. marshal in Utah, said officials have taken extensive steps to limit the outbreak and protect prisoners.
A court declaration filed by Arbon on Wednesday said the outbreak has fallen from a peak of 126 infections to now just 11 active cases in isolation and 46 inmates in quarantine.
However, Barlow threw out the petition on procedural grounds without addressing arguments about conditions in the jail.
The petition sought a writ of habeas corpus addressing alleged unconstitutional detention.
The government attorneys contended relief sought in the petition could not properly be sought by writ of habeas corpus.
Barlow sided with the government arguments, saying he was bound by 10th Circuit Court of Appeals precedent that says claims about conditions of confinement can be addressed only in civil rights actions.
McMurray said the defenders used a habeas petition because it promised quicker resolution.
"The problem has to be fixed now," he said. "But because it can't be fixed now, they can't stay there in that jail."
Frank Mylar, representing the county and Arbon, said the six inmates listed in the petition "already got it (COVID-19) and moved on."
He said actions by Arbon and the jail staff have been "very significant," with the case count declining to a handful.
"Their procedures are very amazing," Mylar said.
In a lengthier declaration filed last week, Arbon chronicled steps the corrections staff and its medical contractor have taken.
Those measures include reductions in the jail population to increase opportunities for quarantine, isolation and social distancing; expanded testing, including a round administered by the National Guard; and more widespread disinfection measures.
In an earlier filing, Mylar said the jail has done such a good job of dealing with the pandemic that its practices could serve as a model for other detention centers.
McMurray rebutted the "glowing" and "rosy" reports by the jail, contending that information from inmates contradicts those assessments and list numerous shortcomings.
Responding to Mylar, McMurray said the petition listed only six inmates for good reason.
"We represent more than 100 inmates in that jail and they have been sick, they have been suffering and they have been scared," McMurray said. "We chose six to make the litigation manageable."
Local activists in Ogden also have been lobbying for more inmate releases because of the pandemic.
In one court filing, the county said it had presented a list of dozens of inmates that might be considered for early release, but only 10 could be let out. The rest had to remain incarcerated because of their risk to public safety, the county said.