EDEN — A plane clipped a fence and crashed into a shed Wednesday, but the pilot was not injured, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
"He didn't get enough altitude," Lt. Cortney Ryan said.
The plane was a fixed-wing, four-passenger homemade craft assembled from a kit, Ryan said.
The shed and the plane were damaged in the 11:40 a.m. crash, but the pilot was OK, Ryan said.
"This was a pretty lucky outcome for a plane crash," Ryan said.
The plane had taken off from an Eden field.
Further information about the pilot was not available.
Ryan said the investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.