OGDEN — Prosecutors filed five criminal charges Tuesday against a man who allegedly fled from a sheriff’s deputy and crashed his car into barriers and a pickup truck at Pineview Dam.
“The subject car passed me at a high rate of speed so fast that it shook my patrol truck,” the deputy wrote in a probable cause statement.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he was patrolling at about 7 p.m. Sunday at 500 N. State Road 158 in the Ogden Valley when the car zoomed by.
He caught up to the car, by then stopped on the wrong side of the road on the left shoulder.
The driver, identified as Michael Merlin Jones, 29, sped away when the deputy turned on his police lights, the arrest affidavit said.
The deputy chased the car but later stopped the pursuit because Jones allegedly was going so fast.
Jones passed traffic on the wrong side of the road, hit a concrete barrier at the dam, bounced off another barrier and collided with a pickup truck, the report said.
The pickup’s driver suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
His car disabled, Jones allegedly ran away on foot and tried to get into the car of another driver who stopped to help at the crash.
The deputy said he caught Jones as he was trying to open the passenger door of the other car.
The deputy said he found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Jones.
Asked why he did not stop for the deputy, Jones said, according to the arrest affidavit, “because of the way things are now with cops and COVID.”
Jones was charged by the Weber County Attorney’s Office with third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of a police officer; plus misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, reckless driving, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
He was released from jail on his own recognizance pending court appearances.