BOUNTIFUL — Search teams Monday recovered the bodies of three people killed in a plane crash in mountainous terrain east of Bountiful on Sunday evening.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. in the Sessions Mountain area on U.S. Forest Service ground, said Stephanie Dinsmore, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew spotted the downed plane and sheriff's search and rescue personnel set out on foot. They reached the remote site at 1:30 a.m. and the Cessna 182's occupants were dead, Dinsmore said.
The bodies were brought out of the mountains at 7 a.m., she said, adding that the victims' relatives have been notified. Names were not released.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Dinsmore said she did not yet know where the flight originated or where it was headed.
The crash caused a fire but it was out by the time rescuers arrived. A Forest Service helicopter was monitoring the site Monday to ensure the fire would not flare up, she said.