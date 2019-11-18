ROY — A plane that crashed on Interstate 15 Sunday, seriously injuring both occupants, made an emergency landing on the same highway last year.
The single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed under unknown circumstances at 3:25 p.m. about a half mile south of Ogden-Hinckley Airport shortly after departure, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said Monday.
The craft struck a billboard before crashing onto the southbound side of the freeway, blocking traffic for almost three hours.
Kenitzer said it typically takes up to a year for an aviation incident investigation to be completed.
One of the plane's occupants was identified by family members as Bryce Ransom, 32, of North Ogden.
April Wilcock, of St. George, his sister, said Ransom was under heavy sedation Monday in an Ogden hospital's intensive care unit.
She said he suffered bruises to his lungs and heart, and a broken foot and sternum.
"He's in really bad shape but he has no head trauma or back or neck injuries," Wilcock said. "He will have a long recovery but he's going to be OK."
She said the other man in the plane was taken to a different hospital.
Wilcock said her brother is a flight instructor and the other man was a student. She did not know the student's name.
"We're worried about him but we understand he was not hurt as badly," she said.
Kenitzer said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, do not release the identities of people involved in aircraft accidents.
Officer Stuart Hackworth, Roy Police Department spokesman, also declined to release information about the victims, referring an inquiry to the federal agencies.
The same plane made an emergency landing on I-15 on May 23, 2018, flying under the Riverdale Road overpass and clipping a car. No one was injured.
According to FAA records, the plane, tail number N3206R, is registered to Whitesands Financial Inc. in South Jordan.
A Utah Highway Patrol investigator reported that a female flight instructor said a student pilot was making touch-and-go landings at the Ogden airport when the plane lost power. She took control and landed the craft on the highway.
The NTSB's aviation incident database has no record of the 2018 emergency landing.
In the aftermath of Sunday's crash, Ransom's family is getting a lot of help, Wilcock said.
Ransom's wife, Chanae, is due any day with the couple's third child, Wilcock said, adding that Bryce Ransom is the family's sole source of income.
Michael Wilson, Chanae Ransom's brother, has started a GoFundMe account for the couple.
"The timing of it is pretty awful, but the good news is it could have been a lot worse," Wilson said of his brother-in-law's injuries.
Wilcock described Chanae Ransom as "brave" and "tough," but her family support is strong.
"Everybody is trying to take as much pressure off her as they can," Wilcock said.
She added the family is especially gratified by reports of numerous people stopping to help her brother and the other man at the accident scene.
Roy police said one person suffered minor injuries while trying to help the men in the plane.