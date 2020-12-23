PLEASANT VIEW — A 19-year-old man allegedly assaulted three police officers who arrived to investigate a criminal mischief complaint, according to charging documents.
Pleasant View officers arrested Michael Birkholz after the confrontation inside a mobile home at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A woman called police to report Birkholz was breaking things. Police said the front door was broken, and as they were talking to the woman, Birkholz came out of a bedroom.
He was agitated and they told him not to go back into the bedroom and to keep his hands in view, the arrest affidavit said.
The man tried to go back into the bedroom and an officer grabbed his arm. Birkholz allegedly turned and punched the officer in the face.
The officer struggled with Birkholz in the narrow hallway and eventually got him to the ground.
As two other officers moved in to help subdue him, Birkholz kicked one in the face and tried to kick the other in the groin, the affidavit said.
One officer's body camera was broken during the arrest, the affidavit said.
Police booked Birkholz into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of three counts of second-degree felony assault against a police officer and class B misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, interference with an arresting officer and damaging a communication device.
Birkholz remained held Tuesday in lieu of $31,000 bail.