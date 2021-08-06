FARMINGTON — Farmington police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday on allegations that he battered his wife and a girlfriend and tortured their pets, killing at least six of the animals.
A probable cause statement detailed accounts given by the two women of beatings and other mistreatment they allegedly suffered from Caden Michael Biesinger. The girlfriend said he raped her more than once but she complied out of fear of more beatings.
Biesinger's former wife told police he killed four of their cats, first torturing them in a variety of heinous ways. In all, the arrest affidavit listed the alleged torture of seven cats and a dog.
The man remained at the Davis County Jail without bail on Friday. He was held on suspicion of first-degree felony rape; two counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of torture of a companion animal, all third-degree felonies; four misdemeanor assault charges; and a misdemeanor harassment charge.
The case developed after Biesinger's first of two girlfriends reported his alleged actions. She said they had known each other since the seventh grade and in 2020, after they finished high school, they began dating in an "open relationship" and eventually began living together. She kicked him out of their Farmington apartment in June this year after she "witnessed severe acts of animal cruelty and suffered from significant domestic violence," the affidavit said.
The woman said Biesinger would have manic episodes that featured violence. For example, she claimed she stopped him from choking the neighbor's cat but he allegedly grabbed one of the cat's kittens and slammed its head into a rock while laughing, killing the animal. She also alleged Biesinger punched her so hard in the side of the head that her vision went black temporarily.
Based on the woman's report, police then talked to Biesinger's ex-wife and a second girlfriend. The ex-wife said they were together from May 2019 until she kicked him out of their Bountiful apartment in May 2020. She said Biesinger tortured and killed four of their cats and choked and duct-taped their dog, which she then turned over to a shelter.
The ex-wife alleged Biesinger repeatedly punched, kicked and pushed her, leaving huge bruises and black eyes, which she documented with photos and gave to police. He also allegedly threatened her with a decorative samurai sword after she challenged him about infidelity, the arrest affidavit said.
The second girlfriend said they began dating in December 2020 and she later brought some of her clothes to the Farmington apartment, thinking the first girlfriend was Biesinger's roommate.
She left him after she allegedly witnessed Biesinger kill two cats.
Formal charges had not been filed against Biesinger by Friday afternoon.