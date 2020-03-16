SOUTH OGDEN — After an investigation assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Weber County Sheriff's Office arrested a South Ogden man on suspicion of 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Agents allege he had more than 100 pornographic videos of children.
Cameron Parker Smith, 22, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Friday afternoon. He remained held Monday in lieu of $250,000 bond.
A sheriff's probable cause statement said a social media platform alerted authorities in July 2019 to a user sharing child pornography videos.
Homeland Security determined the internet traffic was coming from a South Ogden residence, and investigators served a search warrant there on March 6.
The police document said Smith acknowledged possessing and distributing child pornography. Agents alleged they found more than 100 pornographic videos on Smith's phone.
Smith was booked in Ogden on suspicion of 25 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Formal charges had not been filed against Smith by Monday afternoon.