WOODS CROSS — Eight days after two people were injured in a drug-related shooting, police arrested a 30-year-old man and a juvenile on attempted-murder charges.
Police in Murray, working with Woods Cross detectives, arrested the pair late Wednesday, Woods Cross Police Lt. Adam Osoro said Thursday.
The suspects were wanted after 10 shots were fired toward a fleeing car outside a Smith's grocery store the night of April 14, according to a police probable cause statement.
Jose V. Delarosa was transported to Farmington, where he was held without bail at the Davis County Jail.
Police booked the juvenile into the Farmington Bay Youth Detention Center.
The arrest affidavit said the victims intended to buy drugs from the suspects, but as two of them got into Delarosa's vehicle, he allegedly pointed a gun at them and demanded their cash.
After a scuffle, the two victims fled to a car in which two others were waiting.
"Jose instructed the juvenile to shoot them and the juvenile fired no less than 10 shots at the vehicle, striking two of the victims," the police document said.
Osoro said neither shooting victim suffered a life-threatening injury.
When he was arrested, Delarosa, a gang member, had a gun that matched the weapon used in the shooting, the police affidavit alleged.
Delarosa and the juvenile were booked on suspicion of four counts each of attempted murder and one count of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies, and 10 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree offense.
Delarosa also faces charges of third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and class B misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.