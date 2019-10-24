SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a Layton man wanted in two recent Davis County bank robberies.
The U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Apprehension Team took Charles Nathan Arrington, 51, into custody Wednesday night, said Layton Police Department Lt. Travis Lyman.
The police team got a lead that Arrington was at a motel on North Temple and put surveillance on the parking lot, Lyman said.
"He was taken into custody without any incident," Lyman said. "We did recover a gun we think was used in the Layton robbery."
Arrington, booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington, is charged with two first-degree felony robbery charges in 2nd District Court.
A Layton arrest warrant affidavit said Arrington robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch on Oct. 17 and another Wells Fargo branch, in Kaysville, on Saturday.
The police affidavit said investigators recovered a handwritten note the robber left with a teller in Layton. Fingerprint processing matched a print on the note with prints on file for Arrington, the warrant said.
Arrington had a 1985 murder conviction in California, two robberies in 1994 in that state and a weapon violation in Nevada in 2004, the warrant said.
The Layton and Kaysville robberies had similar characteristics, the warrant said: The robber was black, wore dark clothing, a baseball cap and sunglasses and showed tellers a note announcing it was a robbery. Both notes were on lined white paper torn from a spiral notebook.
Tellers in Layton reported that the robber pulled a revolver and fled after receiving cash.
In the Kaysville incident, the robber did not show a firearm but threatened the teller, the warrant said. The robber took back the note after showing the teller.