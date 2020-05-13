OGDEN — Police arrested a 20-year-old man after another man was injured in a stabbing, apparently in an argument over a woman.
"It's a two-guys-dated-the-same-girl dispute," Ogden Police Department Lt. Michael Boone said Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to a weapons disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
A man there had an 8-inch slash near a hip. He accused Javier Garcia Castro of stabbing him.
The alleged victim said he and Garcia Castro had been fighting.
After reading him his rights, officers asked Garcia Castro about it and he replied, "Yeah, I stabbed him," according to a police probable cause statement.
Police booked Garcia Castro into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault.
Boone said the case remains under investigation. He said Garcia Castro told officers the stabbing was in self defense, while the victim said Garcia Castro attacked him.
The woman of interest saw the incident and told police Garcia Castro stabbed the other man, according to Boone.
The victim was not seriously injured, Boone said.