FARMINGTON — A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grooming an 11-year-old girl on social media, getting her to meet him at a park and raping and sexually abusing her there. Police allege he may have abused other victims and those cases are being investigated.
Davis County sheriff's deputies and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force agents arrested Phillip Brandon Stokes on Monday and he was booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of 15 felony charges, according to a probable cause statement.
Posing as a 17-year-old, Stokes allegedly engaged in sexualized social media conversations with the girl in late July and persuaded her to send him nude images of herself, the arrest affidavit said. He then allegedly sent her explicit images of himself.
Stokes allegedly persuaded the girl to meet him at a Davis County park, where he allegedly sexually abused and raped her. The girl told investigators she told Stokes to stop "20 times," the charging document said.
Police traced social media accounts involved to Stokes and served a search warrant on his home Monday. The arrest affidavit said he admitted trading explicit photos with the girl and sexually abusing her.
Investigators said Stokes admitted grooming the girl, whom he did not know before, and allegedly admitted to sexually abusing two other children. Those cases are under investigation.
Stokes allegedly told officers he deleted his social media accounts and destroyed his cellphone when he learned his actions may have been reported.
Davis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stephanie Dinsmore said Wednesday the agency was not saying exactly where the alleged incidents occurred or where Stokes and the victim live, out of sensitivity to the victims.
Stokes was held without bail on suspicion of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies; two counts of enticing a minor online and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of obstruction of justice, all second-degree felonies; and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.
Formal charges had not been filed against Stokes by Wednesday morning and he did not have an attorney of record.