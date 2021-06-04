OGDEN — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped and arrested a man Thursday who allegedly was approaching a woman and a child while holding a screwdriver, saying he wanted to kill.
Just after midnight, the trooper was driving at Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road when she saw a man walking toward the others, holding a large screwdriver.
The trooper drove next to the man, later identified as Kelly Paul Clark, 59, of Ogden, and told him to stop following the woman and girl, who acted frightened, according to a probable cause statement.
The trooper got out of her car and followed Clark, asking him questions and telling him to stop. More people were approaching from the other direction on the sidewalk and the trooper yelled at them to leave and drew her pistol.
She said she asked Clark why he had a screwdriver and he allegedly responded it was "to kill." She told him to drop the tool and he turned, facing her with it raised and acting aggressively, the arrest affidavit said.
She kept telling him to drop the tool and he eventually threw it onto the street, the affidavit said. Backup officers arrived and Clark was arrested.
Clark was booked into the Weber County Jail without bail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault. A formal charge had not been filed in 2nd District Court as of Friday morning.