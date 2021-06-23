ROY — A Roy police officer was standing outside the police station Tuesday afternoon when a car sped into the parking lot, the male driver and a female passenger shouting at one another.
As the officer approached the car, he saw the man trying to get out and the woman pulling at him, according to a probable cause statement.
The man yelled that the woman had stabbed him and the officer saw blood running down the man's arm, the affidavit said. The woman got out on the passenger side and the officer reported he saw her lean down and heard metal clink on the pavement.
After some resistance, the woman was handcuffed at gunpoint. The arrest affidavit said the man, about 30 years old, was stabbed once, the blade going through his arm and penetrating his chest wall near the armpit.
"I don't think it went very deep into his chest, but he was taken to the hospital," detective Josh Taylor, Roy Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday.
Cristel Moreno, 25, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of second-degree aggravated assault. She was held without bail.
Moreno allegedly attacked the man without provocation, the arrest affidavit said. The man, an acquaintance, was giving her a ride to find a place to stay. Moreno is homeless, the affidavit said.
"They were in the area and he (the victim) drove here because he felt he needed to get away from her," Taylor said.
Officers said they found an 8-inch knife with a serrated blade under the passenger side of the man's car.
Police said they read Moreno her rights and she admitted stabbing the man, the affidavit said.