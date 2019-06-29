BOX ELDER COUNTY — Police have released new information regarding the events that took place before a Corinne teen's death earlier this week.
Detectives found that 16-year-old Marcus Elkins had been drinking with other juveniles in the hours before his death, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday.
Elkins and three other juveniles were going between the two parks in Corinne when Elkins "collapsed," according to testimony from the three juveniles to police. The three then moved Elkins to Bill Flack Park, the release states.
Police did not speculate as to the cause or time of Elkins' death, as they are waiting for an official determination from the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests have been made in connection to Elkins' death, and police declined in the press release to publicly identify the juveniles involved. The case will be referred to the Box Elder County Attorney's Office to screen for any potential charges.
All three of the juveniles involved are residents of Corinne, the release states.
Police were called to the park in Corinne around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday and found Elkins' body. Investigators suspected that Elkins did not die at the park, and "was brought to the park sometime after death," according to a press release issued Thursday.
At that time, police noted there were "no signs of external trauma" on Elkin’s body.