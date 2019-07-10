OGDEN — Police say one man was killed and two people were injured in a car crash earlier Wednesday on Washington Boulevard.
Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Canfield Drive around 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Ogden Police Department.
When they arrived, police found that a Chevrolet pickup had collided head-on with a Mazda passenger car. A 47-year-old man was driving the pickup with a 10-year-old boy as a passenger, and an 18-year-old woman was driving the Mazda.
Police said that the man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after arriving. The boy in the pick up had minor injuries, and the 18-year-old driver of the Mazda suffered critical injuries in the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, traffic delays are expected to continue in the area of the crash.
Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
