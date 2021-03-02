OGDEN — A person of interest in the shooting death of a store owner Sunday night has been detained for questioning, police said Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, detectives are still asking the public to come forward with relevant information and video in the slaying of 65-year-old Satnam Singh.
"No further information is being released at this time to allow for a thorough and complete investigation that is focused on ensuring justice for Mr. Singh and his family," the statement read.
Security footage released by Ogden police shows a suspect entering the store located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd. at 11:50 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect picked out some items, and approached the counter. An earlier press release said the suspect then talked to Singh, who was standing behind the counter, for a few minutes before shooting him. Singh died at the scene.
In a news release following the homicide, Ogden police said the killer ran from the store and went northwest out of the parking lot. Investigators have not yet released a motive behind the killing but said Monday that it was unknown.
As seen in surveillance video, the suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask, black gloves, a gray Las Vegas Raiders hoodie, black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg, and dark shoes.
The Weber County Homicide Task Force, the Ogden Police Area Tactical Analysis Center and Weber County Crime Scene Investigation are investigating the shooting.
On Monday afternoon, the store was blocked off by crime scene tape and evidence seals on the doors, the Standard-Examiner reported. Flower bouquets hung in the security grate of the main entry and someone had placed balloons and more flowers out by the marquee next to Monroe Boulevard.
Other members of the community paid tribute to Singh on Facebook.
"His store has been the better place to go for our fam's quick snacks and a friendly face to say hello!" wrote Jason Ford in a Facebook comment. "Too many times I was there and he would recommend the best he had as far as sweet, salty or anything, (I'll) miss my corner Bodega. NO ONE so laid back, friendly, helpful."
Another commenter, Carlos Navarro, wrote, "Sat was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, very friendly and selfless."