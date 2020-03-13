LAYTON — A Layton man was shot to death in a home late Thursday and police detained a suspect Friday.
Police Lt. Alex Davis said the victim, 18, was shot twice in the upper body at about 11:45 p.m. in a residence near 700 N. Fairfield Road and died later at a local hospital.
"We have identified a couple of suspects and are actively following leads," Davis said Friday afternoon.
No charges had yet been filed against the man detained.
"We are still searching for the second individual," Davis said.
He said the victim and the suspects knew one another. Police have an idea of a motive for the shooting but Davis said they were not disclosing that detail at this point in the investigation.
Investigators did not yet know whether the two shots were fired by the same person or the same gun.
"We did recover some shell casings," he said.
Three family members of the victim — two juveniles and an adult — were asleep on the floor upstairs when the shooting occurred, according to Davis.