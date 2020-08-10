SOUTH WEBER — A South Weber man was jailed on suspicion of arson Sunday after he allegedly started a fire that burned his neighbor's fence and house siding.
Mathew Jacob Chappell, 38, told investigators he was burning weeds in his backyard at 3 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
He said his neighbor's fence "randomly" caught fire, according to the document.
The flames caused thousands of dollars in damage to the fence and siding on the neighbor's home, the affidavit by the Davis County Sheriff's Office indicates.
The South Weber fire marshal determined there were no weeds where the fire started, the document said. He also said the burn pattern showed the fire started on the neighbor's side of the fence.
Asked about the discrepancies, Chappell "could not explain it," the sheriff's report said.
Chappell smelled of alcohol but refused to take a breath test, according to the affidavit, but it added, "His girlfriend admitted he had been drinking a significant amount tonight."
The affidavit said Chappell and his neighbors had been in a "continuous quarrel" for several years.
Chappell posted bail after being booked and was released, according to Sheriff's Office records.
As of Monday afternoon, formal charges had not been filed against Chappell in 2nd District Court.