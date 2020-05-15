CENTERVILLE — A phony survey taker distracted a Centerville homeowner while a partner burglarized the garage and a car, police said after arresting a Roy couple in the alleged scheme.
"This was pretty brazen," Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said Friday. "Most residential burglaries happen during the daytime, a lot of them when people are not home."
Open garage doors apparently were an allure in this case, Child said.
In probable cause statements, Centerville officers alleged Allison Tiensvold, 19, posed as a University of Utah survey taker Monday and occupied a resident while Brady Lawrence Faulkner, also 19, allegedly entered and left the garage several times and got into the vehicle inside.
Apparently no items were stolen.
Police linked the incident to another nearby the next day in which Tiensvold allegedly waited on the sidewalk while Faulkner allegedly burglarized a garage.
Officers posted surveillance photos from the homes on the Centerville department's Facebook page and later got an anonymous tip pointing to the Roy couple.
With the help of Roy police, Centerville officers determined that a red Jeep parked in the couple's driveway had the same license plate number as a red Jeep seen on the Centerville surveillance video.
Police arrested the pair Thursday. Faulkner and Tiensvold each was charged with two counts of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling. They were booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington and remained held without bail Friday.
Child said people have reported to police via social media similar incidents in the area, but police have no confirmation those were related to the Roy couple.
The chief urged homeowners to keep their garage doors closed. He said would-be burglars drive by looking for open garage doors and will take items while residents are inside or in their backyards.
"We have seen an increase in burglaries lately, and people should take extra precautions," Child said. "Don't leave items in your vehicle, even in the garage."
Burglars will try to exploit any vulnerabilities.
"This survey-taking process is kind of a newer one," he said.