FARMINGTON — A 29-year-old man was killed by police gunfire Sunday after he crashed his car into a patrol vehicle and advanced on officers with a weapon, authorities said.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Farmington police officers were inventorying a stolen vehicle just after 2 a.m. when a four-door sedan plowed into a Farmington cruiser, officials said in a video news conference.
Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen said the man refused to obey police commands and a trooper and a Farmington officer fired on him.
The man, identified by police Monday morning as Robert Joseph Evans, died at a local hospital about five hours later.
Hansen and Lt. Nick Street, UHP spokesperson, declined to say what type of weapon Evans was carrying.
"That's still part of the investigation," Street said. "The officers still need to be interviewed, and who knows what they perceived at the time."
Hansen said Evans approached the officers aggressively.
"The weapon was one that could cause death or serious bodily injury to the officers," Street said.
He said officials did not know how many shots were fired.
Asked whether Evans crashed into the police car intentionally, Street said, "That’s one that's also under investigation to make 100% sure, but based on his actions after the crash, you can make your own assumptions there."
The shooting occurred near 650 West and State Street, a short distance east of Farmington Station and the Davis County courts and sheriff's complex.
Officials said they did not know whether Evans spoke to police as he approached them.
"That’s something that will probably come out as the investigation unfolds, if he did did he say anything," Hansen said.